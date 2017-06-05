UK terror attack changes election dynamics
Terrorists have struck in London again just days before Britons go to the polls, ensuring the fight against Islamist extremism remains a focus for many voters. The Australian government, also fighting the threat on home soil, condemned the weekend attack and firmly put its support behind the British government's fightback.
