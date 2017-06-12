Travelers arrested at LAX after meth ...

Travelers arrested at LAX after meth found in their underwear

Three French nationals were arrested at Los Angeles International Airport when customs officers found nearly 5 pounds of crystal methamphetamine hidden in their underwear and in their luggage, authorities said Wednesday. The June 11 arrests occurred when Transportation Security Administration officers intercepted a French Polynesian man at a checkpoint with 3.78 pounds of the drug concealed in two tightly wrapped packages within his groin and upper thigh region.

Chicago, IL

