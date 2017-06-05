Top cop under fire over terror victim...

Top cop under fire over terror victim comments

London's police chief Cressida Dick says the city will not be cowed by militants who have killed 35 people in three separate attacks on the United Kingdom but police will ask for more resources to tackle the threat from marauding assailants. Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Cressida Dick speaks during an interview with the Associated Press at New Scotland Yard in London on Saturday.

Chicago, IL

