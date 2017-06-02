Tony Campbell, killed in fall in NZ, ...

Tony Campbell, killed in fall in NZ, 'died doing what he loved': family

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Age

The grandfather, 66, from Newcastle, had visited New Zealand many times over the past three decades and was enjoying another sojourn - this time with his son and "best mate" Anthony - high on the Fox Glacier on the South Island. The New Zealand Herald reported a rescue helicopter was unable to land in the high country and by the time a second helicopter from Greymouth was called in, Mr Campbell had died at the bottom of the ravine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House... 2 hr Retribution 11
News Taking a stand for children May 28 VACCINES MAIM KILL 1
News Australia Puts Illegal Aliens On Notice: Prove ... May 24 spytheweb 2
News The strange tale of the armed & police-uniforme... May 21 Fundie Fatwazz Aroma 1
News The Latest: Trump and Jordan's King Abdullah se... May 16 FireyFellow44 3
News New childhood vaccination campaign underway May 4 VACCINES AUTISM 1
News Weird 6 mins ago 4:59 a.m.Police stop 12-year-o... Apr '17 Mitt s Santorum S... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,534 • Total comments across all topics: 281,466,156

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC