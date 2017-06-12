Timaru mayor invites younger people t...

Timaru mayor invites younger people to stand for council in by-election

Timaru mayor Damon Odey is keen to get younger people more involved with the council, and has suggested they put their names forward for the by-election if they are interested. Timaru's mayor has invited young people to "have a crack" at local politics, saying the upcoming byelection is the perfect opportunity to get involved.

Chicago, IL

