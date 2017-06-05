The Latest: Spain urges UK to speed u...

The Latest: Spain urges UK to speed up IDs on bridge victims

Spain urged British authorities to speed up the identification of the dead and wounded in the London Bridge attacks to spare more suffering to the relatives who have been looking for a 39-year-old Spanish banker. Ignacio Echeverria, who worked in the British capital as a financial risks analyst for HSBC, was last seen lying on the floor near London Bridge after he confronted assailants with a skateboard.

Chicago, IL

