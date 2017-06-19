The Latest: 3 Australian Crown Resorts employees sentenced
An Australian official says Australian and Chinese employees of a casino company have pleaded guilty to charges relating to gambling in a Chinese court and that the three Australians have been sentenced to nine and 10 months' imprisonment. Australian Consul General in Shanghai Graeme Meehan says Jason O'Connor, the head of Australia's Crown Resorts international VIP programs, was sentenced to 10 months in prison.
