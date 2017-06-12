Terror fears prompt first Australia gun amnesty in 20 years

Australian Federal Police officers detaining a suspect in Sydney after Australia's largest ever counter-terrorism raids detained 15 people and disrupted plans to "commit violent acts", including against random members of the public that reportedly involved a beheading on camera, September 18, 2014. SYDNEY, Australia - Fears of terrorism and an influx of illegal guns prompted Australia Friday to announce the first national firearms amnesty since 35 people were killed in a mass shooting 20 years ago.

