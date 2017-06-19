Sydney drives home prices up 10 per cent
Home prices across Australia's capital cities have risen an average of 10.2 per cent in the year to March 2017, driven by Sydney's strong property market. The Harbour city led the pack with an average annual home price lift of 14.4 per cent, according to figures released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday.
