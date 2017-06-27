Solomon Islands future bright: Cosgrove
The Solomon Islands once faced difficult and testing times but 14 years after an Australian-led rescue mission, the flickering flame of order and nationhood again burns bright. With those words, Governor-General Peter Cosgrove reflected on the significance of the 15-country Regional Assistance Mission to Solomon Islands wrapping up this week.
