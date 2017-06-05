'Selfless' Australian nurse killed by...

'Selfless' Australian nurse killed by London terrorists 'loved to help people'

Australian nurse Kirsty Boden was killed by terrorists as she ran towards danger in an effort to help people, her family have said. She is the third person to named among the dead after three attackers ploughed into pedestrians on London Bridge and then stabbed people in Borough Market.

