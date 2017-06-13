Search for Australian missing in PNG boat accident called off
Authorities in Papua New Guinea have called off the search for an Australian man and his two colleagues who went missing after their boat capsized near the capital Port Moresby. PNG's National Maritime Safety Authority said the search was called off after receiving advice from an Australian expert that the time frame for survival would have expired by last light on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vaccine doco axed from school
|Sun
|Suspicious
|1
|More than 100 religious leaders call for marria...
|Jun 7
|BB Board
|4
|The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House...
|Jun 4
|spud
|17
|Taking a stand for children
|May 28
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|Australia Puts Illegal Aliens On Notice: Prove ...
|May 24
|spytheweb
|2
|The strange tale of the armed & police-uniforme...
|May 21
|Fundie Fatwazz Aroma
|1
|The Latest: Trump and Jordan's King Abdullah se...
|May 16
|FireyFellow44
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC