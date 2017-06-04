SA Police to review security ahead of Adelaide Oval World Cup qualifier after London terror attacks
South Australian police say they will review the latest terror attacks in London to decide whether to further tighten security around major events. Large crowds are expected at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday night to watch the Socceroos play Saudi Arabia in a World Cup qualifier.
