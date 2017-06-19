RPT-COLUMN-Iron ore reverts to supply-driven market after 2016 aberration: Russell

LAUNCESTON, Australia, June 22 Iron ore's demand-driven price surge last year is increasingly looking like an aberration as supply factors once again start to weaken the price outlook. When spot Asian iron ore prices .IO62-CNO=MB jumped 81 percent in 2016, the surprise rally was chalked up to stronger Chinese imports and signs that a market that had been oversupplied for several years was back in balance.

