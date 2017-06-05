Researchers claim to have found the lost Pink and White Terraces
Researchers believe they have found the burial site of the famous Pink and White Terraces, and are calling for a full archaeological investigation. Using reverse engineering and surveying works of 19th century geologist Dr Ferdinand von Hochstetter, researchers Rex Bunn and Dr Sascha Nolden have deduced the Pink and White Terraces may have survived the Mt Tarawera eruption, 131 years after the eruption which engulfed them.
