Real estate agent licence granted to man with criminal history, bikie connections
Are you a convicted criminal? A former bankrupt? Someone banned from holding a liquor licence in Victoria for 15 years? Is your business partner a member of a notorious outlaw motorcycle gang? Are you currently facing serious criminal charges? If the answer is "yes" to the above, then a career in real estate could still be an option for you. The Victorian Business Licensing Authority recently granted an estate agent's licence to someone with such a resume - a man whose criminal history and underworld connections stretch back nearly three decades.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vaccine doco axed from school
|21 hr
|Suspicious
|1
|More than 100 religious leaders call for marria...
|Jun 7
|BB Board
|4
|The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House...
|Jun 4
|spud
|17
|Taking a stand for children
|May 28
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|Australia Puts Illegal Aliens On Notice: Prove ...
|May 24
|spytheweb
|2
|The strange tale of the armed & police-uniforme...
|May 21
|Fundie Fatwazz Aroma
|1
|The Latest: Trump and Jordan's King Abdullah se...
|May 16
|FireyFellow44
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC