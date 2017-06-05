Quad bike safety body meets in Tamworth

The Australian Quad Bike Safety Industry Action Group met in Tamworth recently to continue efforts to improve quad bike safety on farms. The Industry Action Group is an initiative of the NSW Government's Quad Bike Safety Improvement Program and comprises a range of stakeholders, including representatives from the motor vehicle manufacturing industry, rural sector, government and emergency services.

Chicago, IL

