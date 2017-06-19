Property prices in capital cities tick up
Property prices have ticked slightly higher across most of Australia's capital cities, although the auction clearance rate has stayed below 70 per cent. The national auction clearance rate was 69.6 per cent in the week to June 18, from 67.4 per cent the previous week, according to the latest data from property information group CoreLogic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vaccine doco axed from school
|Jun 11
|Suspicious
|1
|More than 100 religious leaders call for marria...
|Jun 7
|BB Board
|4
|The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House...
|Jun 4
|spud
|17
|Taking a stand for children
|May 28
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|Australia Puts Illegal Aliens On Notice: Prove ...
|May 24
|spytheweb
|2
|The strange tale of the armed & police-uniforme...
|May 21
|Fundie Fatwazz Aroma
|1
|The Latest: Trump and Jordan's King Abdullah se...
|May '17
|FireyFellow44
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC