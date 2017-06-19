Property prices in capital cities tic...

Property prices in capital cities tick up

Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

Property prices have ticked slightly higher across most of Australia's capital cities, although the auction clearance rate has stayed below 70 per cent. The national auction clearance rate was 69.6 per cent in the week to June 18, from 67.4 per cent the previous week, according to the latest data from property information group CoreLogic.

Chicago, IL

