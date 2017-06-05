Police told roading contractors of road surface issues months before fatal crash
A large temporary sign advising road users that the road was slippery when wet has been placed outside the Waimatuku Bush Hall. On May 3, Steven Brent Harris, 65, of Tuatapere, died after his four-wheel-drive vehicle crashed on the Riverton-Wallacetown Highway near Waimatuku, northwest of Invercargill.
