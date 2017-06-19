Police search jail escape tunnel

Police search jail escape tunnel

Australian man Shaun Davidson is among four foreign inmates who staged a daring escape from Bali's Kerobokan prison via an underground tunnel. Police show pictures of the Kerobokan jail escapees Shaun Edward Davidson or Eddie Lonsdale or Michael John Bayman from Australia, Sayeb Mohammed Said from India, Dimitar Nikolov Iliev from Bulgaria and Tee Kok King from Malaysia.

Chicago, IL

