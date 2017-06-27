PM dons leather for Snowy sojourn
There was chatter again on the hill, for Christopher Pyne's word had been passed around and what was Malcolm Turnbull to do? With Tony Abbott again rearing his head with a way to "make Australia work again", the prime minister headed south to the Snowy Mountains to check in on his so-called Snowy 2.0. Investigative drilling will soon start on the $2 billion expansion of the famous hydro scheme and Mr Turnbull was in Cooma on Wednesday to hear all about it. The machinery also provided the perfect backdrop for the now-prime minister to again talk up his energy policy of storage and generation.
