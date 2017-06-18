Perth community rallies around single mum killed in horror SA crash
The Perth community has rallied around the family of a Mandurah woman who died in a horror crash in South Australia's mid-north on Thursday morning. Two other people who were in the car, Aaron Bishop and Jarrad James Famlonga, were injured in the accident and treated at Royal Adelaide Hospital.
