Permanent 50kmh signs went up on Ball...

Permanent 50kmh signs went up on Ballantyne Road after JJ Aitchison died in a car accident in 2016.

Mt Barker residents want a $300,000 to $500,000 budget from the Queenstown Lakes District Council to properly seal Ballantyne Road, between Wanaka and its airport. Queenstown Lakes District Council mayor Jim Boult said that depended on New Zealand Transport Agency support but in the meantime, there would be a temporary seal of gravel sections with "otta" seal.

