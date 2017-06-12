People evacuated from central Dunedin...

People evacuated from central Dunedin businesses after suspicious package found

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Southland Times

Police and cordons remain in central Dunedin until about 6.30pm on Friday after a suspicious package was found at the NZ Post building on Moray Place about 1.30pm. A small package and a note taped to a building in central Dunedin sparked police to evacuate multiple buildings and close several roads.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southland Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vaccine doco axed from school Jun 11 Suspicious 1
News More than 100 religious leaders call for marria... Jun 7 BB Board 4
News The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House... Jun 4 spud 17
News Taking a stand for children May 28 VACCINES MAIM KILL 1
News Australia Puts Illegal Aliens On Notice: Prove ... May 24 spytheweb 2
News The strange tale of the armed & police-uniforme... May 21 Fundie Fatwazz Aroma 1
News The Latest: Trump and Jordan's King Abdullah se... May '17 FireyFellow44 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Cuba
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,144 • Total comments across all topics: 281,813,224

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC