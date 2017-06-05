Parents' anguish after 'predator' in ...

Parents' anguish after 'predator' in their home killed their 18-month-old son

Wednesday

The parents of a toddler beaten to death by his babysitter believe Australian children will continue to die if child abusers aren't locked away longer. Shane Burke and Kerri-Ann Goodwin this week watched as Matthew James Ireland, a man they once thought was a friend but now call a "predator", was jailed for eight-and-a-half years for the manslaughter of their 18-month-old son Hemi Goodwin-Burke.

Chicago, IL

