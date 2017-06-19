NZ First pitches to students and prov...

NZ First pitches to students and provinces at election campaign launch

Yesterday Read more: Manawatu Standard

NZ First leader Winston Peters used his speech at the party's campaign launch in Palmerston North to promise cash for the regions. Students and the regions would get big wins if NZ First gets its way after the election, with party leader Winston Peters promising to "repopulate the provinces".

