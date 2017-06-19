NZ First pitches to students and provinces at election campaign launch
NZ First leader Winston Peters used his speech at the party's campaign launch in Palmerston North to promise cash for the regions. Students and the regions would get big wins if NZ First gets its way after the election, with party leader Winston Peters promising to "repopulate the provinces".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Standard.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Experts: US exiting climate pact may doom some ...
|18 hr
|lol
|1
|'Rude and Biased': Pauline Hanson blasts Waleed...
|Sat
|BB Board
|1
|Crocodile Dundee star Paul Hogan backs same-sex...
|Jun 22
|Gremlin
|3
|Vaccine doco axed from school
|Jun 11
|Suspicious
|1
|More than 100 religious leaders call for marria...
|Jun 7
|BB Board
|4
|The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House...
|Jun 4
|spud
|16
|Taking a stand for children
|May 28
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC