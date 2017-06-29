NZ Fire Service becomes 100th Spark Service customer
This means that Spark has now enabled over 100 New Zealand Government organisations with a variety of Telecommunications as a Service solutions that contribute towards delivering more customer centric public services. "TaaS provides Fire and Emergency NZ easy access to services whether that be in metro or rural locations.
