NZ dollar rises above 73 US cents
The New Zealand dollar rose above 73 US cents and may be a stand-out performer in the face of a weak greenback on the basis of the nation's relatively high interest rates and sturdy economic growth. The kiwi was trading at 73.01 US cents as at 5pm in Wellington from 72.83 cents late yesterday.
