NZ dog trials: Familiar territory for this old dog

Peter Green and his 11-year-old girl Di had their run together in the long head at the Tux North Island and New Zealand championships at Pouawa this morning. Photo/Liam Clayton Taihape's Peter Green is one of the enduring characters of sheep dog trials in New Zealand and this morning the 84-year-old successfully steered his dog Di round the long head course at Pouawa.

