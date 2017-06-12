North set to get wet, snow possible for South
Northern parts of the country could be hammered by heavy rain next week, while the south could get snow, in what one forecaster has described as a battle of weather systems. A low pressure system was expected to approach the Far North from the north Tasman Sea early next week, bringing periods of rain and strong northeasterly winds to northern areas.
