No NZ reports yet of cyber attack Petya ransomware

New Zealand's government cyber safety authority Computer Emergency Response Team says it has not had any reports of ransomware attacks that hit Europe-based multinational companies hard overnight. "At present Cert NZ has received no reports of Petya ransomware affecting New Zealanders," it said in an advisory issued at 9.30am.

Chicago, IL

