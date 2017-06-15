'No gas shortage', says Santos boss
Santos chief executive Kevin Gallagher says Australia is not facing a gas shortage and has attacked government "distractions" and failure to support new development for high prices now threatening industry and household budgets. "Gas prices have increased because all the cheap gas has been developed, so it is costing more to get gas out of the ground," Mr Gallagher told a business lunch in Sydney.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vaccine doco axed from school
|Jun 11
|Suspicious
|1
|More than 100 religious leaders call for marria...
|Jun 7
|BB Board
|4
|The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House...
|Jun 4
|spud
|17
|Taking a stand for children
|May 28
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|Australia Puts Illegal Aliens On Notice: Prove ...
|May 24
|spytheweb
|2
|The strange tale of the armed & police-uniforme...
|May 21
|Fundie Fatwazz Aroma
|1
|The Latest: Trump and Jordan's King Abdullah se...
|May 16
|FireyFellow44
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC