'No gas shortage', says Santos boss

Sydney Morning Herald

Santos chief executive Kevin Gallagher says Australia is not facing a gas shortage and has attacked government "distractions" and failure to support new development for high prices now threatening industry and household budgets. "Gas prices have increased because all the cheap gas has been developed, so it is costing more to get gas out of the ground," Mr Gallagher told a business lunch in Sydney.

