Nine News prepares to launch seven new regional Queensland bulletins
Nine News is preparing to enter the battle for regional Queensland, with seven new regional bulletins to be launched during the next three months as part of a $500 million agreement with Southern Cross Austereo. The new programs will see extra staff sent out to regional locations to gather local news, sport and weather - which will be mixed with state and national news from across the Nine Network.
Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
