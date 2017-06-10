Nine News prepares to launch seven ne...

Nine News prepares to launch seven new regional Queensland bulletins

Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

Nine News is preparing to enter the battle for regional Queensland, with seven new regional bulletins to be launched during the next three months as part of a $500 million agreement with Southern Cross Austereo. The new programs will see extra staff sent out to regional locations to gather local news, sport and weather - which will be mixed with state and national news from across the Nine Network.

Chicago, IL

