News 40 mins ago 11:15 a.m.Our pets strengthen neighborhood ties
Talk to any pet owner and you are bound to invoke stories about the joy and companionship of having a pet. But evidence is mounting that the effect of pets extends beyond their owners and can help strengthen the social fabric of local neighborhoods .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Experts: US exiting climate pact may doom some ...
|Jun 25
|lol
|1
|'Rude and Biased': Pauline Hanson blasts Waleed...
|Jun 24
|BB Board
|1
|Crocodile Dundee star Paul Hogan backs same-sex...
|Jun 22
|Gremlin
|3
|Vaccine doco axed from school
|Jun 11
|Suspicious
|1
|More than 100 religious leaders call for marria...
|Jun 7
|BB Board
|4
|The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House...
|Jun 4
|spud
|16
|Taking a stand for children
|May '17
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC