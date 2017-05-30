New Zealand Sheep Dog Trial Championships final results
Eion Herbert, a Tapawera club member from Wakefield, south of Nelson, claimed his double in the short head and yard with 2014 national long head champion dog Storm. Photo/Gisborne Herald South Island savior Eion Herbert and Wairarapa farmer Vaughan Marfell and their dogs were the stars of the 2017 North Island and New Zealand sheep dog trial championships which ended today at the Whangara club's Pouawa course north of Gisborne.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House...
|1 hr
|spud
|17
|Taking a stand for children
|May 28
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|Australia Puts Illegal Aliens On Notice: Prove ...
|May 24
|spytheweb
|2
|The strange tale of the armed & police-uniforme...
|May 21
|Fundie Fatwazz Aroma
|1
|The Latest: Trump and Jordan's King Abdullah se...
|May 16
|FireyFellow44
|3
|New childhood vaccination campaign underway
|May 4
|VACCINES AUTISM
|1
|Weird 6 mins ago 4:59 a.m.Police stop 12-year-o...
|Apr '17
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC