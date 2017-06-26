New Zealand law student launches clim...

New Zealand law student launches climate change court case

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

A New Zealand law student is taking the government to court in hopes of forcing it to set more ambitious climate change targets. The case brought by Sarah Thomson, 26, began Monday in the High Court in Wellington and is scheduled to last three days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Experts: US exiting climate pact may doom some ... Sun lol 1
News 'Rude and Biased': Pauline Hanson blasts Waleed... Jun 24 BB Board 1
News Crocodile Dundee star Paul Hogan backs same-sex... Jun 22 Gremlin 3
News Vaccine doco axed from school Jun 11 Suspicious 1
News More than 100 religious leaders call for marria... Jun 7 BB Board 4
News The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House... Jun 4 spud 16
News Taking a stand for children May 28 VACCINES MAIM KILL 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,614 • Total comments across all topics: 282,052,851

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC