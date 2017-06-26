New Zealand law student launches climate change court case
A New Zealand law student is taking the government to court in hopes of forcing it to set more ambitious climate change targets. The case brought by Sarah Thomson, 26, began Monday in the High Court in Wellington and is scheduled to last three days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Experts: US exiting climate pact may doom some ...
|Sun
|lol
|1
|'Rude and Biased': Pauline Hanson blasts Waleed...
|Jun 24
|BB Board
|1
|Crocodile Dundee star Paul Hogan backs same-sex...
|Jun 22
|Gremlin
|3
|Vaccine doco axed from school
|Jun 11
|Suspicious
|1
|More than 100 religious leaders call for marria...
|Jun 7
|BB Board
|4
|The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House...
|Jun 4
|spud
|16
|Taking a stand for children
|May 28
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC