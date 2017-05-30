New detector dogs bolster NZ and Fiji border security
Nine detector dog teams bound for Wellington, Auckland and Fiji have graduated from the Royal New Zealand Police College's Dog Training Centre. The addition of three new dogs boosts the New Zealand Customs Service's detector dog capability to 14 teams, with 10 located in Auckland and the remainder split between Wellington and Christchurch.
