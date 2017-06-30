New dairy code to end milk price shocks
The dairy industry has introduced a new code of practice aimed at protecting farmers from retrospective cuts to milk prices and ensuring processors give substantial notice of any looming price reductions. The voluntary code, launched on Friday by peak national dairy farmers group, the Australian Dairy Industry Council , comes after the dairy industry was plunged into chaos in April, 2016 when Australia's biggest dairy processor, Murray Goulburn, unexpectedly slashed the farmgate milk price, citing global oversupply and low prices for dairy commodities.
