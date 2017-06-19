National shaken out of its complacency

National shaken out of its complacency

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

Prime Minister Bill English told National Party delegates it had been a "tough and interesting week" for both major parties, and warned it was a sign of things to come. Rain, fog and protesters greeted National Party faithful as they arrived for their election-year congress in Wellington, possibly matching the mood after a bad week for Prime Minister Bill English.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Rude and Biased': Pauline Hanson blasts Waleed... 11 hr BB Board 1
News Crocodile Dundee star Paul Hogan backs same-sex... Thu Gremlin 3
News Vaccine doco axed from school Jun 11 Suspicious 1
News More than 100 religious leaders call for marria... Jun 7 BB Board 4
News The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House... Jun 4 spud 16
News Taking a stand for children May 28 VACCINES MAIM KILL 1
News Australia Puts Illegal Aliens On Notice: Prove ... May '17 spytheweb 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. U.S. Open
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,121 • Total comments across all topics: 281,992,653

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC