National shaken out of its complacency
Prime Minister Bill English told National Party delegates it had been a "tough and interesting week" for both major parties, and warned it was a sign of things to come. Rain, fog and protesters greeted National Party faithful as they arrived for their election-year congress in Wellington, possibly matching the mood after a bad week for Prime Minister Bill English.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Rude and Biased': Pauline Hanson blasts Waleed...
|11 hr
|BB Board
|1
|Crocodile Dundee star Paul Hogan backs same-sex...
|Thu
|Gremlin
|3
|Vaccine doco axed from school
|Jun 11
|Suspicious
|1
|More than 100 religious leaders call for marria...
|Jun 7
|BB Board
|4
|The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House...
|Jun 4
|spud
|16
|Taking a stand for children
|May 28
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|Australia Puts Illegal Aliens On Notice: Prove ...
|May '17
|spytheweb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC