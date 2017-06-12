Name release following fatal workplace accident in Rolleston
Police can now release the name of the woman killed in a workplace accident in Rolleston on Monday 12 June. As details emerge of the deadly fire at Grenfell Towers in north Kensington, it has become clear that the tenants group at the tower block had repeatedly warned the authorities about the fire risk... One of the other factors evident in yesterday's fire - and this should be of interest to anyone in New Zealand living in a high rise apartment - is the speed with which the fire climbed the outer shell of the building once it had escaped from its original site, which is believed to have been located circa the fourth floor.
