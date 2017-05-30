Meth importer jailed for 22 years

An Auckland man has been jailed for 22 years for his part in the largest ever seizure of methamphetamine in New Zealand - 501kg of the drug landed on Ninety Mile Beach last year. Amoki Matoto Fonua appeared for sentence in the High Court at Whangarei today after earlier pleading guilty to one charge of importing methamphetamine - or P as it is commonly known - possessing methamphetamine and participating in an organised criminal group.

