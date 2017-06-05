Meet the thick-skinned home that says...

Meet the thick-skinned home that says 'bye-bye' to power bills

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Southland Times

High above Sumner, one of Christchurch's newest homes faces out over the blue sea. To the right is Godley Head, left is the Southshore Spit and stare straight over the waves and you are probably eyeballing the Chatham Islands.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southland Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More than 100 religious leaders call for marria... Wed BB Board 4
News The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House... Jun 4 spud 17
News Taking a stand for children May 28 VACCINES MAIM KILL 1
News Australia Puts Illegal Aliens On Notice: Prove ... May 24 spytheweb 2
News The strange tale of the armed & police-uniforme... May 21 Fundie Fatwazz Aroma 1
News The Latest: Trump and Jordan's King Abdullah se... May 16 FireyFellow44 3
News New childhood vaccination campaign underway May '17 VACCINES AUTISM 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,278 • Total comments across all topics: 281,615,035

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC