Long time Kiwi tunneller dies in workplace accident on major Sydney roading project

A Kiwi tunneller killed in a workplace accident on one of Sydney's biggest motorway projects died days before the anniversary of his eldest son's death, which occurred as they worked together in a mine 13 years ago. Jim Adams died on May 23 after he was struck by part of a pressurised pipe, which detached during tunnel work at the NorthConnex project in Sydney's north-west.

Chicago, IL

