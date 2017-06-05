London terror: Police identify attackers, hunt is on for accomplices
London: Police have identified the three men who killed seven and injured scores more in the London Bridge terror attack. They say they also hope to lay criminal charges against their accomplices, after a series of raids over Sunday and Monday.
