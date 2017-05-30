London terror attack victims: Canadian citizen among seven killed,...
London terror attack victims: Canadian citizen among seven killed, Australian woman, New Zealand man and UK journalist among the injured http://www.independent.ie/world-news/europe/britain/london-terror-attack-victims-canadian-citizen-among-seven-killed-australian-woman-new-zealand-man-and-uk-journalist-among-the-injured-35786902.html "Canada strongly condemns the senseless attack that took place last night in London, United Kingdom, which killed and injured many innocent people. I am heartbroken that a Canadian is among those killed," Trudeau said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House...
|Sun
|spud
|17
|Taking a stand for children
|May 28
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|Australia Puts Illegal Aliens On Notice: Prove ...
|May 24
|spytheweb
|2
|The strange tale of the armed & police-uniforme...
|May 21
|Fundie Fatwazz Aroma
|1
|The Latest: Trump and Jordan's King Abdullah se...
|May 16
|FireyFellow44
|3
|New childhood vaccination campaign underway
|May '17
|VACCINES AUTISM
|1
|Weird 6 mins ago 4:59 a.m.Police stop 12-year-o...
|Apr '17
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC