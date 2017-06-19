Legal threat forces re-write of proposed freedom camping bylaw

Campervans parking up overnight will have to stay at least 100m from Lake Taupo's edge if councillors vote for the amended bylaw on August 1. The original bylaw proposal sought to ban campervans from all public areas in the Taupo District - except at 13 specific areas, where they would be welcome. Following public consultation, and the prospect of legal action from the NZ Motor Caravan Association, council staff have put forward a new, amended bylaw for consideration by councillors.

