Leaked emails show turmoil at RNZ, but chair says all is well

Leaked emails and an internal document from disgruntled Radio New Zealand staff were presented to a select committee today by a group calling for the state broadcaster to get more funding. The Coalition for Better Broadcasting presented a petition to the Commerce Select Committee on Thursday bearing over 33,000 signatures from concerned citizens calling for the broadcaster to get more state funding.

