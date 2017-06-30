Leaked emails show turmoil at RNZ, but chair says all is well
Leaked emails and an internal document from disgruntled Radio New Zealand staff were presented to a select committee today by a group calling for the state broadcaster to get more funding. The Coalition for Better Broadcasting presented a petition to the Commerce Select Committee on Thursday bearing over 33,000 signatures from concerned citizens calling for the broadcaster to get more state funding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southland Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Experts: US exiting climate pact may doom some ...
|14 hr
|We-re all doomed
|2
|Patients who say surgical mesh has made their l...
|22 hr
|Banasko
|1
|'Rude and Biased': Pauline Hanson blasts Waleed...
|Jun 24
|BB Board
|1
|Crocodile Dundee star Paul Hogan backs same-sex...
|Jun 22
|Gremlin
|3
|Vaccine doco axed from school
|Jun 11
|Suspicious
|1
|More than 100 religious leaders call for marria...
|Jun 7
|BB Board
|4
|The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House...
|Jun 4
|spud
|16
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC