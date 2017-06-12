Kim Dotcom's Internet Party names exi...

Kim Dotcom's Internet Party names exiled citizen journalist Suzie Dawson as leader

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Kim Dotcom's political venture, the Internet Party, has a new leader. But she may not be in New Zealand for the election - given she is living in self-imposed exile in Moscow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vaccine doco axed from school Jun 11 Suspicious 1
News More than 100 religious leaders call for marria... Jun 7 BB Board 4
News The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House... Jun 4 spud 17
News Taking a stand for children May 28 VACCINES MAIM KILL 1
News Australia Puts Illegal Aliens On Notice: Prove ... May 24 spytheweb 2
News The strange tale of the armed & police-uniforme... May 21 Fundie Fatwazz Aroma 1
News The Latest: Trump and Jordan's King Abdullah se... May '17 FireyFellow44 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Cuba
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,736 • Total comments across all topics: 281,816,369

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC