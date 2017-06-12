Jane Bowron: Sometimes immigration cuts are good and sensible

OPINION : To anyone who thinks Labour's new immigration policy goes too far and is xenophobic, compare the number of migrants pouring into New Zealand with Australia and Britain. New Zealand took in on average 14.7 people for every 1000 in our population during the year to June 30, 2016, and Australia took in the next largest figure at a rate of 7.5 per 1000 population.

