'I've been stabbed': Stories from London attack survivors

The knife-wielding attackers appeared to be leaving the restaurant where Candice Hedge was hiding under a table when one of them spotted her, returning to slash her throat, the 34-year-old waitress' father told an Australian newspaper. Hedge, who moved to London last year, had just finished her shift at Elliot's bar and was having a drink with her boyfriend when the attack started, Ross Hedge told The Courier Mail of Brisbane.

